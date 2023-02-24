James Corden and Tom Cruise to Team Up for ‘The Lion King’ Sketch During ‘Late Late Show’ Finale Special

Tom Cruise is reuniting with James Corden for one final sketch before The Late Late Show ends.

The CBS program revealed that the Top Gun: Maverick actor is switching things up from his typical action-packed guest segments and actually joining the host for a musical performance during The Lion King at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. The segment will be featured in a primetime special, The Last Last Late Late Show, on April 27, which will air before the final episode of the late-night talk show later that night.

The show also shared a sneak peek on its social media of Cruise dressed up as the lovable warthog and Corden holding a figure of the infamous meerkat. “Here’s to finding the Pumbaa to your Timon,” read a message posted to the talk show’s official Instagram account. “And to one last sketch with @tomcruise before we turn out the lights on the #LateLateShow.”

The Mission: Impossible star has previously teamed up with Corden on the show for segments including piloting fighter jets and skydiving, which left the host terrified both times.

The final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden is set for April 27 at 12:37 p.m. The primetime special will premiere at 10 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. The last show comes after Corden took over as host in 2015 — and seven Emmy Awards wins later.

A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that The Late Late Show’s time slot is set to be replaced with a Stephen Colbert-backed @midnight reboot.