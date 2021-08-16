James Gandolfini Did Classic ‘Sopranos’ Beatdown Scene in One Take (Hungover), Robert Patrick Says

From left: Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante, James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and Tony Sirico as Paulie Walnuts star in HBO's hit television series, 'The Sopranos'.

Robert Patrick made it a point to get under James Gandolfini’s skin right away to ensure his character’s beating in an early, classic Sopranos episode would be intense.

The Davey Scatino actor appeared on the most recent installment of the popular Talking Sopranos podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, where he discussed his pathetic character’s three episodes, starting with “The Happy Wanderer” (season 2, episode 6).

Patrick shared a great anecdote about his first day on the set and how he pushed Gandolfini’s buttons on purpose, which was advice from his acting coach.

“I had never met Mr. Gandolfini,” Patrick began. “I am out front on a bench smoking a cigarette with Jimmy after we’d just done this read through. And we’re trying to get to know each other a little bit because we’re supposed to be high school buddies. As the conversation was winding up, I said to him, ‘You know the scene where you come to get your money, you better bring your fucking A-game.’ And he looked at me said, ‘Oh, I’ll bring my fucking A-game.'” Before he walked off, Gandolfini flicked his cigarette at Patrick.

The mission had been accomplished.

The next time the actors would see one another would be the moment when Tony comes to collect the $45,000 that degenerate gambler Davey borrowed and subsequently lost in the high-stakes “executive” poker game.

“[Gandolfini] came in and said, ‘How’s your balls?’ I said, ‘They’re fine.’ And he said, ‘I’m hungover, let’s do this fucking scene,'” Patrick recalled. “And man, it was one take. And he scared the living shit out of me. I was so intimidated. What a fantastic experience.”

Patrick would also appear in season 2’s “Bust Out” and the finale, “Funhouse.”

The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel film to the iconic HBO show, is due out Oct. 1.

