First Look at James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ HBO Max Series

HBO Max has revealed the first footage of director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker.

The brief look was included in a new trailer, below, of the streamer’s upcoming programming that aired during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Also included in the rundown was new footage from the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…, plus fresh looks at the upcoming seasons of returning shows Euphoria, Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm, along with a new look at Mindy Kaling’s upcoming teen comedy series, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Absent from the rundown is perhaps HBO Max’s most anticipated upcoming series: the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Peacemaker stars John Cena reprising his character Christopher Smith a.k.a. Peacemaker, a merciless, uber-patriotic mercenary who believes in achieving peace at any cost. The series represents the first DC Extended Universe TV series and consists of eight episodes, which Gunn wrote while working on 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Gunn also directs five of the episodes. The series co-stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Peacemaker debuts in January.