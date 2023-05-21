James Marsters Says Audiences Weren’t Supposed to Fall in Love With His ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Character: “I Would Have Killed Me Off”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
James Marsters is opening up about the difficulties writers faced when creating his iconic character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
During a recent interview with the Radio Times to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Sarah Michelle Gellar-led show’s finale, which aired May 20, 2003, the actor said writers “never really knew what to do with Spike,” the punk vampire that became a fan favorite.
“The original idea for Buffy was that that vampires were just metaphors for the challenges of high school, or the challenges of life. They were designed to be overcome, they were designed to die,” Marsters explained. “Buffy is not an Anne Rice kind of thing, where you’re supposed to feel for the vampires. It’s why we’re hideously ugly when we bite someone, they did not want that to be a sensual kind of thing. It was supposed to be horrific.”
Related Stories
The actor, who later reprised the role in the series spin-off Angel, said trying to fit Spike into the show’s storylines long term posed challenges, but that eventually, “because they [writers] were so creative, they were able to figure something out.”
“But what it meant was I think that I was plugged into the other arcs,” he added. “I was the villain, and then I was the wacky neighbor, and then I was the wrong boyfriend, and then I was the fallen man trying to redeem himself. And then ultimately a kind of guinea pig hero by the end.”
But after noticing that the fan’s views of the vampires on the show were changing because of Spike, he admitted that he “would have killed Spike off in a heartbeat.”
“As soon as the audience said, ‘Oh, we want him. Oh, have him with Buffy. Oh, we love that character.’ Like uh-uh. He’s ruining the whole thing. I would have killed me off after probably three episodes,” Marsters said. “I’m kind of a bastard when I’m producing! I’m heartless! So I’m very lucky that they had more imagination and courage than I would have shown, frankly.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Larry David
Bill Hader Says Larry David Told Him That ‘Barry’ Should Have Ended With Season 3’s Pivotal Moment
-
Writers Strike
TV Writer David Simon Says Industry Is Going to “Infantilize Itself” if AI Is the Future for Scripts
-
Live Feed
Original ‘Joe Schmo Show’ Host Explains Why He Turned Down Cameo in Reboot: “I Felt Disrespected”
-
Live Feed
‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Thatcher on the Fateful Choice That Explains Everything About Her Character
-
Heat Vision
Cobie Smulders Teases What Fans Can Expect From ‘Secret Invasion’: “It’s Hard to Know Who to Trust”
-
The Fien Print
‘Happy Valley’ Review: Sarah Lancashire’s Haunted Cop Returns for a Satisfying Season 3 of Cat-and-Mouse Games With a Killer