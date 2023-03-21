James Patterson Sets First-Look Deal at Skydance TV

James Patterson is moving his TV deal.

The author has signed an exclusive first-look pact with Skydance Television, under which he’ll adapt a number of books for the studio including Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Private and the upcoming Jane Smith and Holmes, Miss Marple and Poe.

Patterson had been based at Entertainment One since 2020, and before that had a long history with CBS Studios. Patterson’s new pact extends his relationship with Skydance TV, for whom he’s already adapting Cross as an Amazon/Freevee series.

“James Patterson is one of the most successful authors in publishing of all time,” said Matt Thunell, Skydance Television president. “He is a master of his craft, who transcends genres and crosses borders with every story he writes. The Skydance team is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring his remarkable library to television screens all around the world. And we could not ask for better partners than James, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa and their team at James Patterson Entertainment.”

Patterson’s first-look deal comes as Skydance has found success with big, broad characters for series including Amazon’s Reacher, Jack Ryan and an adventure series at Netflix starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first scripted TV role.

Patterson’s previous TV credits include CBS’ Instinct and Zoo. His book Women’s Murder Club was previously adapted as a short-lived drama for ABC.

“In speaking with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and the team, it quickly became clear Skydance is only interested in making quality entertainment with top talent,” Patterson said in a statement Tuesday. “This kind of partnership is exactly what we have been seeking for James Patterson Entertainment, as we continue to grow our brand across every area of the business.”

Details of the titles that Patterson is adapting for Skydance follow.

Women’s Murder Club

This #1 New York Times bestselling series follows a group of women from different professions relating to investigating crime as they work together to solve murders.

Michael Bennett

One of the most popular detective series of all time with approximately 50 million copies sold, this series follows NYPD Detective Michael Bennett as he solves crimes and raises his ten adopted children.

Private

Private is a high-end private investigation agency run by former CIA agent Jack Morgan. With offices around the world, a highly experienced staff, and cutting-edge forensic technology, virtually no case is too complex or high-profile for Private to handle.

Jane Smith

In this yet-to-be-published series, Jane is a brilliant defense attorney and private investigator who, on the eve of a major homicide trial, learns she has just 14 months to live.

Holmes, Miss Marple and Poe

Brendan Holmes, Margaret Marple and August Poe have formed the most in-demand private investigation firm in present-day New York City. They make a formidable team with differing approaches to crime solving, and they each claim to be distantly related to three of the greatest mystery writers of all time — Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle, Agatha Christie and Edgar Allen Poe — but who are they really?