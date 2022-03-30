James Wan Adapting Horror Thriller ‘Stinger’ as Peacock Series (Exclusive)

Peacock, the streaming home of Yellowstone, is looking to shake things up on the ranch.

The NBCUniversal-backed platform is teaming with James Wan to adapt author Robert McCammon’s horror thriller Stinger as a half-hour series. The project, which is titled Teacup and currently in the development stages, is being penned by Yellowstone writer Ian McCulloch.

First published in 2015, Stinger takes place during a 24-hour period in Inferno, Texas, a town that’s been driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence and a collapsing economy. Things quickly get worse when an unidentified spacecraft crashes in the desert outside of town, followed by a second craft bearing the alien being who will soon be known as Stinger. Stinger is a kind of interstellar hunter on a mission he intends to complete, whatever the cost. He brings with him an endless array of technological marvels and an infinite capacity for destruction that threaten the existence of Inferno, its inhabitants, and the larger world beyond.

Peacock’s Teacup is described as following a disparate group of people on a Texas ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat. The half-hour horror thriller is being produced by Universal Content Productions. McCulloch will exec produce alongside E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Channel Zero), Wan and his Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Rob Hackett. Author McCammon will also be credited as an exec producer.

Teacup becomes the latest project for Wan’s Atomic Monster. The company’s credits include CBS’ MacGyver, DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and Netflix’s Archive 81. On the feature side, Atomic Monster’s work includes Stephen King’s upcoming Salem’s Lot, the Annabelle franchise, Mortal Kombat, Malignant and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Yellowstone, which is owned by Paramount and airs on Paramount Network, is one of Peacock’s most-streamed acquired shows. Paramount+ has unsuccessfully bid to bring the show back to its home platform as Peacock instead continues to hold a tight grip on the Kevin Costner-led ranch drama. Stinger, while set in Texas and not Montana where Yellowstone takes place, could prove a fun companion.

Wan is repped by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspann. Katz is with CAA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan. McCulloch is with CAA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and Johnson Shapiro. McCammon is with Cheng Caplan Co., Donald Maas Literary Agency and Goodman Genow.