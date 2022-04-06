James Wan Teams With ‘Ink Master’ Producers for Unscripted Partnership (Exclusive)

Aquaman director James Wan is diving headfirst into the unscripted genre.

Wan and his Atomic Monster banner are teaming with Ink Master producers Truly Original for a new unscripted partnership. The two companies are said to have multiple projects in various stages of development in a number of different unscripted genres.

Producer Ingrid Bisu, who previously teamed with Wan on New Line’s Malignant and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun, will work with Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Truly Original CEOs Steven Weinstock and Glenda Hersh as well as head of development Chachi Senior to develop and produce new reality formats and series.

“I love watching reality TV because, when done right, it can be unfiltered and raw. It’s fascinating to see love, triumph, heartbreak and the entire human experience on display during the most intimate moments in a stranger’s life. It makes one feel less alone when so many of the situations these people find themselves in are extremely relatable. That’s what I want to see more of,” Bisu said. “James and I are so excited to work with the folks at Truly to turn some of our original concepts into series.”

Atomic Monster’s TV roster includes scripted offerings including CBS’ MacGyver, former DC Universe series Swamp Thing, Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and Netflix’s Archive 81.

Truly Original, meanwhile, is a Banijay subsidiary that produces such series including The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Family Karma, Shahs of Sunset, Ink Master, Would I Lie to You?, Kandi & The Gang, Basketball Wives, Swamp People, Summer House, Winter House and The Last Cowboy.

“This is an opportunity to bring a completely fresh creative approach and perspective to unscripted,” said Senior. “James’ and Atomic Monster’s distinct and ridiculously captivating storytelling abilities, combined with Truly’s deep experience and legacy of creating unscripted hits, provides an exciting foundation for the various series we’re developing together. We’re all looking forward to taking these projects to market, and ultimately, to viewers.”