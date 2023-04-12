James Wan’s Atomic Monster Lands ’56 Days’ Thriller at Amazon (Exclusive)

Amazon Studios is going back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic for its latest TV project.

The tech giant’s studio arm is developing a TV thriller based on 56 Days, a best-selling 2021 novel by Catherine Ryan Howard. Lisa Zwerling (ER, When We Rise) and Karyn Usher (Bones, Prison Break) are adapting the book, and M3GAN producer James Wan’s Atomic Monster banner is producing along with Amazon Studios.

Howard wrote 56 Days during pandemic lockdowns in Dublin in 2020, and it’s set in that time as well. The logline reads, “56 Days is a psychological thriller that tells the story of an intense, erotic romance that turns deadly. It follows two young professionals, striking out on their own in a new city, who are entangled quickly in a charged relationship that leads to a powerful intimacy that is soon cracked open by their secrets … and to murder.”

Zwerling and Usher met while working for John Wells Productions early in their careers. They formed Carpool Entertainment in 2016 and together ran the Starz drama The Rook. They’ve sold projects to AMC, HBO and other outlets.

Atomic Monster’s TV productions include Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, CBS’ MacGyver and an upcoming Peacock series based on the novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Zwerling and Usher will executive produce 56 Days along with Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster. Howard is a co-exec producer, and Atomic Monster’s Danielle Bozzonne will oversee development.

Zwerling is repped by WME and JSSK; Usher, by WME and Felker Toczek; Howard, by Aevitas Creative Management and WME; and Wan, by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan.