Nick Cannon to Guest Host ‘Beat Shazam’ Following Jamie Foxx’s Hospitalization

Nick Cannon is expected to fill in as a guest host for season six of the game show Beat Shazam following Jamie Foxx’s ongoing hospitalization.

Foxx regularly hosts and executive produces Beat Shazam, which also features his daughter, Corrine (also an activist, CEO and producer) as the series’ deejay. On April 12, Corinne responded to reports that her father had been hospitalized while filming the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, in Atlanta. In an Instagram statement, she expressed that the actor, musician and comedian had “experienced a medical complication” but was “on his way to recovery.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she added. Since her statement, no further updates have been given on Jamie Foxx.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to reps for Jamie Foxx.

Back in Action, which is directed by Horrible Bosses helmer Seth Gordon and will co-star Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, remained in production and was set to finish filming on schedule, a Netflix source told THR following Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization.

Created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, the series is an interactive game show that sees two teams go head-to-head — and against the clock — as they work to identify music’s biggest hits. Eventually, the winning team must face off against the actual Shazam app, the world’s most popular song identification application, for a chance at $1 million dollars.

The game show debuted in 2017 and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Foxx serves as an executive producer, alongside Mark Burnett, Apploff, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick.

Season six of Beat Shazam is slated to debut on May 23.