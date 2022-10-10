Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Antisemitism in Kanye “Ye” West’s Removed Tweet “Abhorrent”

Jamie Lee Curtis says that waking up to Kanye “Ye” West’s removed tweet, in which he claimed he was going to “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” brought her to tears.

While discussing her upcoming horror film Halloween Ends on the Today show, the actress was asked about her Twitter statement denouncing Ye’s antisemitic comments. Curtis shared that waking up to it was emotional.

“I woke up and burst into tears,” she said. “Defcon three on Jewish people? What are you doing?”

Curtis went on to discuss the impact of that kind of message being on a platform as large as Twitter. “It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in?” she questioned. “As if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough?”

“It was just abhorrent,” she added.

The actress’ recent comments follow her tweet calling the rapper’s words hurtful and saying that they “incite violence.”

“The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide,” she wrote. “You are a father. Please stop.”

The rapper’s tweet was removed on Saturday for violating Twitter’s rules. He had a similar Instagram post removed during the week, with Instagram parent company Meta confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that content had been deleted from his official account after it violated the platform’s policies. Ye had shared text messages between him and fellow rapper P. Diddy, in which Ye claimed he would “show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

The Anti-Defamation League called Ye’s statements “dangerous” in a tweet on Sunday and, in a message posted to their official Twitter account on Friday, said that the “behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.”

On Sunday, the Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance denounced the rapper’s comments, calling them “hurtful, offensive and wrong” and noting that “they perpetuate stereotypes that have been the basis for discrimination and violence against Jews for thousands of years.”

“Words like this tear at the fabric of the Black-Jewish relationship. The Black and Jewish communities must stand together through incidents like this to make clear that trafficking in hateful stereotypes is unacceptable — and that the words of one entertainer do not reflect the views of an entire community.”