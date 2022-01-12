Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks on Her Role in Britney’s Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her relationship with older sister Britney Spears and the 40-year-old singer’s now-ended conservatorship that lasted nearly 14 years.

Appearing on Good Morning America Wednesday, Jamie Lynn sat down with ABC News’ Juju Chang to talk about her new memoir Things I Should Have Said and her side of the conservatorship battle story. Early in the interview, Jamie Lynn said she “adored” her older sister but noted that the conservatorship situation was “not that simple.”

In the interview, Chang addresses comments from Jamie Lynn in her new memoir, including her description of some of Britney’s behavior over the years as “erratic.” During the sitdown, the 30-year-old declined to comment on her sister currently, noting that she is “allowed to say how I felt” because “it matters that I was in pain,” but that offering an opinion on things now is “not fair.”

The singer and actress also said that when her sister’s conservatorship ended in November 2020, she was “happy,” though she remains confused about what the conservatorship entailed.

“I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby,” Jamie Lynn shared. “I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

When asked by Chang during the interview, more of which will air Wednesday night on Nightline, about whether she agreed with Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie Lynn also declined to comment, instead stating that “it wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship.”

“Everyone has a voice, and it should be heard,” Britney’s younger sister responded.

As for whether the 30-year-old was involved in any way with Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie Lynn says she took “steps to help,” setting up opportunities for her sister to socialize and speaking to her then-legal team.

“If she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team … her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor,” she explained. “So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

Over the last year, as Britney’s conservatorship battle became increasingly public, the pop star accused her family of profiting from her fame and financial success. Responding to those comments, a teary-eyed Jamie Lynn said she still loves her sister “100 percent.”

“I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”