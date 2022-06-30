Jamie Oliver Launching Cooking Channel on Amazon’s Freevee, Global Deals Struck for ‘The Great Cookbook Challenge’

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver will launch a dedicated cooking channel, dubbed The Jamie Oliver Channel, on Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service Freevee.

The channel, a so-called FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, will bring together the catalog of Oliver’s cooking and food shows, including American Road Trip, 30 Minute Meals and Jamie’s Kitchen, among others. It will mark the first time Oliver’s hit cooking shows will be featured together all in one place. Launching on Thursday, The Jamie Oliver Channel will also continue to roll out on other services in the coming months.

Production and sales group Fremantle on Thursday also unveiled a series of global deals for Oliver’s new latest cooking show, The Great Cookbook Challenge, in which undiscovered British cooks compete against each other for the chance to win a cookbook publishing deal with Penguin Random House. Fremantle and Penguin are both subsidiaries of German media giant Bertelsmann.

The show, which Jamie Oliver Productions and Plum Pictures produced for Channel 4 in the U.K., has been snatched up by CTV Live Channel in Canada, the RTL Living network in Germany, and by Disney for Eastern Europe, the Netherlands, Turkey and the Middle East and North Africa. FOX Life picked up rights for The Great Cookbook Challenge in Greece, Malta and Cyprus, and AMC Networks International will carry the show in Central and Northern Europe.

The first season of The Great Cookbook Challenge bowed on Channel 4 in January. Fremantle is also selling the format for local-language adaptations worldwide.

“The launch of The Jamie Oliver Channel provides an excellent opportunity to reach new audiences around the world,” said Fremantle International CEO Jens Richter. “We are looking forward to collaborating with other partners to roll-out the FAST channel in the coming months.”