‘Bake Off’ Producer Sets Doc Series With U.K. Soccer Star Jamie Vardy Charting Revival of U.S. Team

Jamie Vardy — best known as one of England’s most prolific soccer strikers and the man who helped guide Leicester City to an unlikely English Premier League trophy in the 2015-2016 season — is heading to reality television.

Love Productions USA, the American arm of the Sky-owned production company behind The Great British Bake Off, is developing a new series — Rhino Reboot — charting the rebuilding of U.S soccer team The Rochester Rhinos with Vardy, who was recently unveiled as the club’s owner alongside David and Wendy Dworkin, part-owners of the Sacramento Kings.

With unfettered access to management, the coaching team, the owners, players and backroom staff, the series will chart the planned rebirth of the Rochester Rhinos, a club that has struggled to find itself and establish a winning streak, as Vardy and the Dworkins fill senior roles, including a head coach, and source talented young local players who haven’t yet played at the competitive level. As part of the club’s turnaround, the Rhinos will undergo a rebrand and return to action in 2022.



“Jamie Vardy famously went from working on a factory floor to winning the Premier League title with Leicester City when they were a 5,000-1 shot, so as far as underdog stories go, viewers of this series can expect an exciting and entertaining ride,” said Joe LaBracio and Al Edgington, co-presidents of Love Productions USA and executive producers of Rhino Reboot.

“We have a lot of experience capturing the behind-the-scenes action, drama and ecstasy that goes into preparing a sports team for a winning season. David and Wendy are experienced franchise owners and know a winning opportunity when they spot it, and Jamie is the epitome of why we love sports — an underdog who continues to demonstrate that if you set goals and work hard, you can achieve greatness.”

Rhino Reboot will be executive produced by the same producers of several popular Netflix docuseries, including the Emmy-winning Last Chance U and Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, as well as Amazon’s documentary about the captain of Spain’s Real Madrid soccer team, Sergio Ramos.

“We are really looking forward to working with Al and Joe at Love Productions and for them to capture the exciting journey ahead with the Rhinos!”, said Vardy.

Rhino Reboot is produced by Love Productions USA. Executive producers are LaBracio (Last Chance U; Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians), Edgington (Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians; Amazing Race), Richard McKerrow (The Great British Bake Off; The Great Pottery Throw Down), Simon Egan (The King’s Speech; Titanic: Case Closed), Olwyn Silvester (David Attenborough’s First Life; Dateline Jerusalem) and Adrian Butchart (Goal!; Goal 2).