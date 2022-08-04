Jason Katims Reunites With ‘Friday Night Lights’ Producers Imagine TV

Jason Katims is on the move.



The Parenthood and Friday Night Lights creator has reunited with the company behind both shows and has signed a multiple-project deal with Imagine Television. Under the pact, the showrunner is said to already be hard at work on three projects (details of which remain under wraps).



“Jason Katims is behind some of the best television series of our time. His ability to tap into the American zeitgeist and create characters that touch our hearts and souls is unparalleled.” said Kristen Zolner, head of Imagine Television. “We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Jason and excited for what’s to come.”



The deal comes on the heels of the prolific showrunner’s TV pact with Apple, for whom he has drama Dear Edward in the works. Katims had been based at Apple since he left his longtime home at FNL and Parenthood studio Universal Television in 2019.



“I am thrilled to reunite with Imagine, who have been my partners on two of the best creative experiences of my career,” said Katims.



Katims most recently is behind the critical favorite Amazon dramedy As We See It and counts Rise, About a Boy and Away among his credits. Next up, Katims will reunite with FNL favorite Connie Britton for Apple’s Dear Edward. The series recently wrapped production in New York. A premiere date has not yet been determined.



Imagine TV’s scripted slate includes Disney+ anthology Genius, Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Apple’s Swagger and BET+ hit The Ms. Pat Show.



Katims is repped by CAA and Ira Schreck.