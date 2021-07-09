Jason Momoa Creeped Out Liam Neeson and Al Pacino When He Got to Hollywood

Before he was a massive superstar, Jason Momoa was just another actor in Hollywood trying to make it in the business. And like most, he was easily star-struck when he arrived in town.

Visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the Aquaman actor chopped it up with guest host and friend Anthony Anderson, discussing his upcoming projects, including the second season of See on Apple TV+.

Asked by Anderson if he had any fun stories from when he first got to town, Momoa noted that he had plenty, but he could not share most of them. However, he did have two funny anecdotes that he could tell.

The first involved Liam Neeson. “I went to my first nice restaurant and I saw Liam Neeson,” Momoa said. “I fangirled out. I had not met anyone famous yet. I watched Rob Roy growing up, and I was really excited. And I just kind of stared at him and I would just smile. I creeped him out. He got up, left and moved to a few tables over.”

A run-in of sorts with Al Pacino was Momoa’s second funny tale. I was on Melrose [Avenue] and I look in a window, me and my buddy, and sure enough, I see Al Pacino,” he said. “And I just stopped dead in my tracks and I spent the next half-hour just walking in front of the window. To the point where he is just looking at us — and Al Pacino just flips us off and starts laughing. I felt really silly, but I get star-struck really easily.”

Watch the full interview below.