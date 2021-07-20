Jason Momoa Making a Rock Climbing Competition Series for HBO Max

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is launching a reality series.

Momoa is producing and appearing in a rock climbing competition titled The Climb for HBO Max along with rock climber Chris Sharma.

The concept is described as “a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.”

Momoa said in a statement, “It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma. I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

Momoa has long been a rock climbing enthusiast and told Men’s Health in 2019, “For Aquaman, we incorporated things I love. I love rock climbing. When you’re training for a rock-climbing problem, you want to diet right and get in your best shape because it’s something you’re passionate about. It was something I could set a goal for. Not just, ‘Oh, let’s get a six-pack.’ We built a rock climbing gym on the Aquaman set in Australia. It kept my mind in a beautiful place.”

The Climb (which was also a title of an episode of Thrones, albeit one that did not include Momoa’s character) is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Matt Shanfield, Momoa, Brian Mendoza, James Mendoza, Sharma and Jonathon Resteck.