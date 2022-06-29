Jason Momoa’s ‘See’ Releases Trailer for Third and Final Season of Apple Series

Apple TV+ released a first look at the third season of See, plus revealed that the upcoming season would be the show’s last.

Below is a teaser trailer for the last set of episodes in the series, which stars Jason Momoa as a tribal warrior in a primitive, post-apocalyptic future:

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” said “See” showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper. “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

The show’s final See-son will consist of eight weekly episodes and will debut Aug. 26.