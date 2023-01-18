Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Are Therapists on the Emotional Edge in ‘Shrinking’ Trailer

Jason Segel is a spiraling therapist, grieving the loss of his wife, in the official trailer for AppleTV+’s Shrinking.

In the nearly three-minute look at the series — written by Segel, Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence — the How I Met Your Mother alum breaks all the rules of therapy and begins telling his clients exactly what he thinks instead of letting them make their own decisions.

“Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own,” the logline reads.

The trailer, set to Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare),” opens with shots of Segel’s Jimmy seeing his clients. “What’s on your mind today?” he asks one of them. “I wanna change, but I’m not particularly open to make those changes,” the client replies. “Right, how does that make you feel?” Segel asks, after seemingly waking up from a mid-session nap.

Harrison Ford also stars in the AppleTV+ series as Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down-to-earth, sharp “blue-collar shrink” and pioneer in cognitive behavioral therapy, according to the streamer. Dr. Rhodes shares a practice with his two protégés, Segel’s Jimmy and Jessica Williams’ Gaby.

“I think I can help people if I get my hands a little dirtier,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star tells Ford and Williams. “We know what they should do. Don’t you ever wanna shake them?”

“But we don’t shake them,” Ford replies. “Are you just gonna burn down your career and take me with you?”

Shrinking premieres on AppleTV+ Jan. 27.