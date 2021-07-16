Jason Sudeikis Shows Support for England’s Black Soccer Players at ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere

At the season two premiere of Ted Lasso in Los Angeles on Thursday, there was yet more evidence that star Jason Sudeikis really is as kind and empathetic as Ted Lasso in real life.

At the premiere, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, the Emmy-nominated actor wore a distinctive black sweatshirt with the names “Jadon, Marcus and Bukayo,” a reference to Black English soccer stars Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

Already reeling from the worst sporting moment in their fledgling sporting careers after missing decisive penalties in the shootout that gave Italy victory in Euro 2020, Sancho, Rashford and Saka have been subject to horrific racist abuse on social media in the days after the game. The abuse has been so bad that the British government has pledged to toughen measures against online racist abuse of soccer players and ban fans from games if they are found guilty of abuse.

Although a small token of support, Sudeikis’ sweatshirt was met with warm praise on social media.

Apple TV+’s comedy Ted Lasso has struck a chord with viewers, and indeed Emmy voters who nominated the show for 20 awards. Sudeikis plays Lasso an American college football coach who is drafted in to manage an English Premier League soccer team despite knowing nothing about the sport. What outwardly seems like a fish out of water comedy is elevated by the title character’s infectious kindness and unfailing optimism.

Season two of Ted Lasso debuts on Apple TV+ on July 23.