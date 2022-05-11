‘Borat’ Director Jason Woliner Lands Mysterious Peacock Series 10 Years in the Making

Jason Woliner attends the Adult Swim Upfront Party 2014 at Terminal 5 on May 14, 2014 in New York City.

Peacock gave a straight-to-series order to a mysterious series from Borat director Jason Woliner.

The untitled “mind bending” project has been secretly shooting for over a decade. It’s described as “a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale” that promises to “pile on jaw-dropping new twists” and is shot in the style of Woliner’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The series also has executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis (Point Grey Pictures), Megan Ellison (Annapurna), and Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck (Caviar).

“This show is unlike anything else you’ll see this year,” promised Lionsgate Television EVP & Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. “This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I’ve ever worked on, and I can’t believe we’re even getting to make it.”

“This truly unique series … begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey,” added Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey.”

There are no more details yet about the project, which is being released by Caviar on behalf of Lionsgate.