Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Being Treated for Garage Fire Injuries

A little over a week after suffering third-degree burns when a fire broke out in his Burbank garage, Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center, where he was being treated for his injuries.

The Center, which announced the former Tonight Show host’s discharge on Monday, also shared the above photo of Leno with its staff.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement.

Leno underwent surgery for burns on his face, chest and hands. Following a 10-day stay at the facility, Leno will now move to the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic, where he will receive follow-up care.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday,” the Grossman Burn Center says in a news release.

In a previous update, the facility said the comedian was “in good spirits” as he underwent treatment. Some of the injuries to his face “are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning” because they’re showing signs of progressing to third-degree, as can happen with burns, according to an update from Grossman on Wednesday.

Leno’s treatment included high-pressure oxygen therapy to stimulate healing, along with surgery in which the burn areas are cleaned and shaved away. A temporary “biological skin substitute” was also placed over the area, Grossman said.

The fire started at Leno’s garage, where he has a collection of cars and other motor vehicles. It is unclear how the fire initially started.