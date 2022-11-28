Jay Leno Makes Stand-Up Return After Being Treated for Burn Injuries

Jay Leno has returned to stand-up comedy two weeks after suffering third-degree burns when a fire broke out in his Burbank garage.

The former Tonight Show host performed for one hour at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, a venue he has appeared at almost weekly on Sunday nights since 1978. On Monday, NBC’s Today program featured clips of Leno walking into the club for his comedy set on Sunday night.

“We’ve got two shows tonight — regular and extra-crispy,” Leno told reporters, making light of his recent injuries before adding: “I never thought of myself as a roast comic.”

On Nov. 21, Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center just over a week after being treated for third-degree burns he developed after a fire broke out in a garage where he keeps a collection of classic cars. Leno underwent surgery for burns on his face, chest and hands and continues to receive out-patient care as he is expected to have a full recovery.

The legendary TV talk show host reportedly owns about 180 vintage and exotic cars and roughly 160 motorcycles. Since leaving The Tonight Show after 22 seasons in 2014, Leno has funneled his passion for motor vehicles into the successful CNBC series Jay Leno’s Garage, which has run for seven seasons.

Leno is next set to appear at the Hermosa Beach club on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, according to the comedy club’s website.