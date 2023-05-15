Jay Leno Pauses Production on ‘You Bet Your Life’ Amid Writers Strike

Jay Leno’s game show You Bet Your Life will pause production amid the WGA work stoppage in support of striking writers.

The comedian, WGA member and host of the Fox comedy quiz series announced the decision on Monday morning.

“As a member of the Writers Guild for almost 40 years, I truly understand and stand in solidarity with my fellow union members,” he said. “For that reason, we are suspending production of our game show, You Bet Your Life, until such time when an agreement can be reached.”

He concluded his statement by jokingly adding, “I’m sorry I ran out of glazed, I now realize powdered sugar is not the same thing.”

The former Tonight Show host was referencing his appearance handing out donuts from Randy’s on the strike picket lines outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank. In the footage, union members can be heard thanking the comedian and fellow guild member.

The move mirrored Leno’s picket support during the 2007-2008 WGA strike, where he passed out Krispy Kreme donuts on the picket line outside Universal Studios.

During that strike, Leno faced controversy after being accused of writing his monologue for The Tonight Show amid the work stoppage, violating WGA guidelines on what work writers could do. The late night host appeared before a Writers Guild of America West trial committee in February and June 2009, and was eventually cleared, with his name not appearing on the WGA West’s list of strikebreakers.

You Bet Your Life, which debuted in 2021 and sees Leno host with his longtime friend Kevin Eubanks, is the third revival of the classic game show originally hosted by Groucho Marx and launched in 1947. The show offers two pairs of strangers the opportunity to win cash prizes by correctly answering questions from predetermined categories.