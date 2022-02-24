JB Smoove to Host Celebrity Interview Series on MSG Networks (Exclusive)

Actor and comedian JB Smoove will host a new celebrity interview series for MSG Networks and the sports betting firm Caesars Sportsbook.

Smoove will front One Course with JB Smoove, Presented by Caesars Sportsbook, which is set to debut on the regional sports network Feb. 25 at 11 PM.

The show will see Smoove sitting down for dinner with his guests, in a format similar to his previous MSG series Four Courses with JB Smoove, which debuted on MSG in 2013 and ran for 4 seasons. MSG has ordered 12 episodes of the new series.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will be the debut guest, with former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning to follow on Feb. 27. Other guests that have been lined up include SNL veterans Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan, Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), musician Fat Joe and former New York Rangers great Henrik Lundqvist.

The show also stems from MSG’s partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, which announced a wide-ranging sports betting partnership with the company (and the Knicks and Rangers) last year. RSNs like MSG have increasingly turned to sports betting partners as they think about a future where cable cord-cutting is only expected to speed up. Companies like Caesars, meanwhile, are eager to get into the content business to bring new sports fans into their apps.