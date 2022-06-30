JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero Set to Announce Emmy Nominations

JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero have been tapped to announce the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards on July 12.

The announcement will be presented in a virtual ceremony taking place at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will join Smoove and Fumero at the nominations ceremony, which will stream live on Emmys.com.

“It’s been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances,” Scherma said. “We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium.”

Smoove is a writer, comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor best known for his role in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He will next be seen in the Netflix comedy series Blockbuster alongside Fumero and Randall Park.

Fumero, who recently completed an eight-season run on NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, also is starring in the upcoming independent film Bar Fight and voices the character of “Melissa” in Marvel’s animated series M.O.D.O.K. for Hulu.

The Emmy Awards will air live across the nation at 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT onSept. 12 on NBC. The show also will stream live for the first time on Peacock.