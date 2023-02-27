‘Hacks’ Cast Rally Around Jean Smart at SAG Awards Following Actress’ Heart Procedure

Jean Smart is “doing fantastic” following the news that she is recovering from a heart procedure, according to her Hacks co-stars who attended Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The 71-year-old actress and back-to-back SAG Awards winner in the outstanding female actor in a comedy series was absent from the ceremony at Fairmont Century Plaza, but her co-stars rallied around her talent as well as her ongoing recovery throughout the night.

Co-star Christopher McDonald took the stage to accept Smart’s honor, reading from a prepared acceptance speech that focused more on the work of the Hacks ensemble and its guest stars than the actress herself. Among those who received special shoutouts were Susie Essman, Martha Kelly and Polly Draper, along with Smart’s two sons, Conner and Forest.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be with you tonight,” McDonald said on Smart’s behalf. “I’d like to acknowledge my brilliant Hacks cast and crew, HBO, Universal, my representatives and tonight, especially, I’d like to honor all of the guest stars that appeared in season 2.”

But on the red carpet ahead of the event, co-stars Rose Abdoo and Johnny Sibilly gave People updates on Smart’s health as well as the cast’s plans to celebrate in her honor.

“We just love her. We’re sending all of our love to her and she’s doing fantastic,” Abdoo told the magazine. Sibilly added, “We’re having a dirty martini for Jean tonight.”

Late last week, Smart revealed she recently underwent a heart procedure that had been “successful,” with no additional details about what prompted the procedure or its type. “I am fortunate to have excellent professional care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate,” she said in an Instagram statement before encouraging her fans and readers to “please listen to your body and talk to your doctor.”

With Smart currently in recovery, some departments on the third season of the SAG-winning HBO Max comedy Hacks have paused, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed last Thursday. It remains unclear when Smart is expected to return to filming.