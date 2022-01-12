Fox News Taps Jeanine Pirro to Co-Host ‘The Five’

Jeanine Pirro is getting a promotion at Fox News.

The former prosecutor and vocal Donald Trump supporter will join Fox’s afternoon panel show The Five as a co-host, joining Jesse Watters (who will soon be getting his own show at 7 pm), Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld.

In addition, Fox News says that the liberal co-host chair will be filled by three regular rotating co-hosts: Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera, and Jessica Tarlov. The chair has been empty since last May, when Juan Williams left the program. The moves will take effect Jan. 24.

Pirro has been with Fox news since 2006, when she joined as a legal analyst, and added her own weekend show in 2011. Pirro will vacate that show when she joins The Five, with Fox in development on new weekend primetime programming.

Ford, a former Democratic congressman, joined Fox News as a contributor last year. Rivera joined Fox in 2001 as a correspondent, while Tarlov joined Fox in 2017 as a contributor.

The Five has become a staple of Fox’s lineup. In Q4, it was the top-rated show in all of cable news, becoming the first show out of primetime to achieve that feat.

Pirro has been a controversial voice on Fox. In 2019 she was suspended over comments she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar, and last year she was sued by Doiminion Voting Systems for defamation, alongside the channel and former Fox host Lou Dobbs, over allegations of fraud.