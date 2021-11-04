Jed Mercurio and Jimmy Mulville Ink 20th TV First-Look Deal

U.K. producers Jed Mercurio and Jimmy Mulville are expanding to the U.S.

The duo and their HTM Television banner have inked a multiple-year, first-look TV deal with Disney’s 20th Television.

Under the pact, Mercurio (Bodyguard, Line of Duty, Bodies, Lady Chatterley’s Lover) and Mulville (Flack, Episodes, Whose Line Is It Anyway?) will create and develop new projects for the studio as they expand from U.K. productions into U.S. originals.

“We are huge fans of Jed and Jimmy’s work at this studio, from Jed’s Line of Duty and Bodyguard to Jimmy’s Episodes and Whose Line…?, so we jumped at the chance to be in business with their prolific HTM Television,” said 20th TV president Karey Burke. “These guys are artists at the top of their games and their projects are always as successful artistically as they are commercially. We’re thrilled to have them at 20th”

Mercurio, a former hospital physician and Royal Air Force officer who planed to specialize in aviation medicine, counts Strike Back, The Grimleys and Cardiac Arrest among his U.K. credits. Mulville founded Hat Trick Productions in 1986 and produced Channel 4 favorite Derry Girls. The duo have collaborated on U.K. series Bodies, Critical, Bloodlands and Trigger Point.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us at HTM to expand into the US market, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to join the extremely talented team at 20th Television and the rest of the exceptional Disney family in continuing to tell compelling stories to the world,” said Mercurio and Mulville in a joint statement Thursday.

Mulville is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Mercurio is with WME and Jackoway Tyerman.