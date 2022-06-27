FX Renews ‘The Old Man,’ Starring Jeff Bridges, for Second Season

FX is not yet ready to retire The Old Man.

The cable outlet has picked up a second season of the drama starring Jeff Bridges as a former CIA operative who is pulled back into the world of espionage. The renewal comes three episodes into the show’s seven-episode first season, which has scored solid viewing so far.

Based on a novel by Thomas Perry, The Old Man follows Dan Chase (Bridge), who left the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid. When an assassin finds and tries to take Chase out, Dan is drawn back into the life he left behind. FX’s Disney sibling 20th Television produces the series along with The Littlefield Company (Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale).

“[Executive producers] Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry’s book,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.”

Said 20th TV president Karey Burke, “This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter. But the truth is, no one who has worked on it these past three years is surprised it’s resonating so deeply. From the brilliant creative execution by Jon, Dan and Warren to the spectacular star turns from Jeff, John, Amy and Alia, this heart racing series delivers and we thank FX for the incredible support.”

The show’s June 16 debut delivered 975,000 viewers for its initial airing, a strong showing in a ratings climate where only a handful of scripted cable shows break 1 million viewers for their on-air debuts. FX says that including three days of delayed viewing, The Old Man is the most watched cable series premiere since the start of 2021. It was also the top FX series on Hulu during its opening weekend.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin the next chapter of this journey,” Steinberg, Littlefield and Shotz said in a statement. “Our partners at FX and 20th Television showed us such unwavering patience, faith and support in getting season one completed, we can think of no other way to repay that support than to go deliver a season two that raises the bar yet again. On behalf of the producers, our extraordinary partner Jeff Bridges, and our stellar cast led by Jeff, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat, we are incredibly grateful for the response the show has received, and can’t wait to get back to work.”

E.J. Bonilla and Gbenga Akinnagbe also star in the series. Steinberg and Robert Levine are credited as creators; Steinberg executive produces with Littlefield, Shotz, Levine, Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who directed the first two episodes.