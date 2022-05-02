Jeff Daniels to Lead Netflix’s ‘A Man in Full’

Jeff Daniels visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 21, 2019, in New York City.

Netflix has found its Man in Full.

Emmy winner Jeff Daniels will star in the limited series based on Tom Wolfe’s best-seller. David E. Kelley is adapting the novel and will executive produce along with Regina King.

Published in 1998, A Man in Full tells the story of a Charlie Croker (Daniels), an Atlanta real estate mogul who’s facing sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace, but the crude, rude and irrepressible Charlie defends it against all takers — at any cost.

The project marks a return to Netflix for Daniels, who won an Emmy for the streamer’s limited series Godless in 2018.

The prolific Kelley (Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal and the forthcoming The Lincoln Lawyer) will serve as showrunner. King, whose work at Netflix includes The Harder They Fall and Seven Seconds, is set to direct three of the six episodes in addition to executive producing via her Royal Ties Productions. Kelley’s producing partner Mark Tinker is also an EP.

Daniels is coming off Showtime’s American Rust. His TV credits include The Comey Rule (also at Showtime), HBO’s The Newsroom and The Looming Tower at Hulu; he also recently reprised his role as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway.