Jeff Refold Inks New Deal With Ryan Seacrest Enterprises (Exclusive)

Jeff Refold has signed a new multiple-year deal with Ryan Seacrest Enterprises.

The exec, who is celebrating his 20th year working with one of Hollywood’s busiest men, will continue to serve as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Although they’ve worked together for two decades, Refold has been with Ryan Seacrest Enterprises since 2008. In his current role, he oversees day-to-day business operations and finances for Seacrest’s empire, including Ryan Seacrest Productions.

This year, Refold helped to close several deals including Seacrest’s five-year extension with iHeart, a multiple-year extension for him to continue on as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as well as the upcoming 21st season of American Idol.

Additionally, Refold worked to close a deal for Seacrest to serve as an exec producer of Hulu’s The Kardashians, after Seacrest spent 20 seasons as exec producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!.

On the development side for RSP, Refold helped to close two development deals — for She Gets It From Me at CBS and The Watchful Eye at Disney’s Freeform.

Refold also is a board member on the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which operates radio stations in 11 children’s hospitals across the country. The foundation is also set to launch several new stations in 2023, including in New York City and Memphis.