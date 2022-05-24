Jen Psaki Joining MSNBC This Fall, Developing Streaming Show

MSNBC is making it official: Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join the cable channel in the fall.

Psaki, who stepped aside from her Biden administration role earlier this month, will appear on NBC News and MSNBC programming on TV and streaming later this year, and will host a show being developed for streaming, set to launch in early 2023.

In addition, Psaki will appear on NBC and MSNBC’s election night programming.

“Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I’m thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team,” Psaki said in a statement. “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter. I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported in April that Psaki was in talks to join MSNBC, though she emphasized at the time that she was abiding by all White House ethics rules.

“[Psaki] has kind of got it, she has a point of view, she has a great onscreen presence, and people like watching her,” UTA co-president Jay Sures, who reps Psaki and negotiated the deal, told THR about the then outgoing press secretary last month.

“Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones says. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

Psaski was succeeded at the White House briefing room podium by Karine Jean-Pierre. At MSNBC, Psaki will also be reunited with her former Biden colleague Symone Sanders, who is hosting a weekend show for MSNBC, and for its streaming platform.