MSNBC Sets Jen Psaki Weekly Series, Says Streaming and Social Shows in the Works

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s first MSNBC program is set.

Psaki will host a weekly series for the cable news channel called Inside with Jen Psaki, beginning Sunday March 19. The show will run at noon on Sundays, and will stream on Peacock the following day.

Inside will see Psaki breaking down the big public policy issues in the news, as well as interviews with newsmakers. There are also plans for a recurring segment called “Weekend Routine” which will see Psaki joining lawmakers and other newsmakers as they go about their faily lives.

In addition, MSNBC says that Psaki is developing an original streaming series and social series, and that Psaki will write a column for the cable channel’s daily political newsletter. Psaki will also continue to appear across NBC News and MSNBC programming as a contributor.

Psaki officially joined NBC News and MSNBC in the fall, after serving as President Biden’s Press Secretary (Karine Jean-Pierre succeeded her in that capacity). At the time, the channel said she would host a streaming show for Peacock beginning this year.

Instead, her first show will be a part of MSNBC’s increasingly opinionated weekend lineup. Inside will take the place of an hour of MSNBC Reports, though anchor Alex Witt will continue to lead that program on Saturdays from 12-2 p.m. and Sundays from 1-2 p.m.

Psaki also joins another alumni of the Biden administration on MSNBC’s weekend lineup: Symone Sanders, who was a spokesperson for Biden during his campaign, joined the administration as the lead spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, before leaving to join MSNBC last May.