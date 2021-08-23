Jenifer Lewis to Replace Cybill Shepherd in Showtime Comedy

Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis has lined up her next TV role.

Lewis will star opposite Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon in I Love This for You, a comedy series at Showtime. She takes over the role for Cybill Shepherd, who had been previously cast as the icy and enigmatic CEO of a home shopping network. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that in going from pilot to series, the character moved in a different direction, and the producers and Shepherd agreed to part ways.

I Love This for You inspired by Bayer’s own past. The Saturday Night Live alum, who also co-created the show, will play Joanna Gold, who survived childhood leukemia and moves away from her parents to try to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping host. Fellow SNL veteran Shannon will play Jackie, Joanna’s idol in the highly competitive home shopping world.

Lewis is entering the final season of ABC’s Black-ish, for which she’s earned two SAG Award nominations and a Critics Choice Award nomination. Other recent credits include Netflix’s Christmas on the Square, Big Hero 6: The Series, Tuca & Bertie and BET’s Twenties. She’s repped by Innovative Artists.

Bayer and Jeremy Beiler co-created I Love This for You and will executive produce with showrunner Jessi Klein (Dead to Me, Inside Amy Schumer), Michael Showalter, Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle of Annapurna, Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal and Allyce Ozarski.