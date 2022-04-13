Jenna Bush Hager Tests Positive for COVID-19, Misses ‘Today’ Taping

Jenna Bush Hager was absent from Wednesday’s broadcast of Today with Hoda and Jenna after she and her family tested positive for COVID-19.

After Hager’s co-host Hoda Kotb shared the news of her diagnosis, Kotb assured viewers, “she’s doing great.”

“Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then five days later, everything’s going to be just fine,” Kotb said. “I talked to her on the phone, she’s great, she’s feeling good.”

NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle filled in for Hager during Wednesday’s Today with Hoda and Jenna.

In an Instagram story, Hager shared a selfie with the caption, “This is the face of a COVID + mama. We are all isolating and feeling grateful for the vaccine and my darling babes.” Hager shares three children with her husband, Henry Hager.

The news is not the first time a Today show anchor has missed a taping and been quarantined after testing positive. Earlier this year, Kotb isolated at home after her breakthrough diagnosis. Today anchor Savannah Guthrie also tested positive for COVID-19, sharing that she only felt mild symptoms at the time.

Hager’s diagnosis comes amid Hager and Kotb recently celebrating their three-year anniversary as Today co-hosts. “We are so grateful for all of the laughs, fun and inspiring conversations. Thank YOU for following along and supporting us, too,” they shared on their show’s Twitter account last week.