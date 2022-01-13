Jenna Dewan to Topline, Produce Pair of Lifetime Movies (Exclusive)

Jenna Dewan is making her way back to Lifetime.

The actress, dancer and producer will star in and executive produce a pair of original movies for the cable outlet, including one holiday film under the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime umbrella. Both projects are in development, with details to be revealed later.

The two-picture deal continues a relationship between Dewan and Lifetime, where she previously starred in Witches of East End and in movies She Made Them Do It and Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal.

“I am so excited to reteam with Lifetime on these projects,” said Dewan. “They’ve always been such wonderful partners and have truly paved the way for female-focused entertainment. It’s going to be a lot of fun getting to tell some really special stories together.”

Said Tanya Lopez, executive vp scripted content and Lifetime and LMN, “We are thrilled to have Jenna return to Lifetime’s air, but even more so, we are excited to have her step into a broader focus behind-the-camera role to executive produce the projects. The Lifetime audience loves Jenna, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with her to create movies that will resonate with our audience for the holidays and beyond.”

Dewan will executive produce the two films via her Everheart Productions along with Kyle McNally.

Dewan’s recent TV work includes ABC’s The Rookie, Netflix’s Soundtrack and Fox’s The Resident. She was an executive producer of YouTube’s Step Up: High Water after having starred in the film franchise that spawned the series and an exec producer of the the Peabody Award-winning documentary Earth Made of Glass. Dewan is repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorney David Feldman.