Jenna Dewan to Reprise ‘Supergirl’ Role on ‘Superman & Lois’ (Exclusive)

Lucy Lane will move from one DC Comics show at The CW to another.

Jenna Dewan will reprise her role as Lucy Lane on the upcoming second season of Superman & Lois. The actress, who will be credited as a recurring player, first appeared as the sister to Lois Lane on Supergirl during a 13-episode season one run of the CBS-turned-The CW drama.

Superman & Lois, renewed for a second season earlier this year, is the latest member of the Greg Berlanti-produced DC Comics universe on The CW and joins a roster including Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Supergirl. In its sixth season, the latter is marching toward its November series finale.

Superman & Lois features Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their Supergirl roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, and returns next year with its second season.

Dewan, currently recurring on ABC cop drama The Rookie, next appears as a judge on CBS’ Come Dance With Me. The dancing competition series filmed in Australia during the summer and will launch in the first half of 2022. Dewan is repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorney Dave Feldman.