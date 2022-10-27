Jenna Riley Promoted to Senior VP Drama at 20th TV

20th Television is shoring up its drama division.

The Disney-backed studio has promoted Jenna Riley to senior vp drama development and recruited Jade-Addon Hall as a vp in the division, reporting to Riley.

Riley (formerly Dim) has been with 20th since late 2009, when she joined the studio as an assistant to CEO Dana Walden and her former studio topping partner Gary Newman. She has risen through the ranks at the studio, most recently serving as vp drama and working on ABC’s Will Trent, The Company You Keep, True Lies and The Crossover. She previously spearheaded Fox’s The Resident. In her new role, she will lead drama development and work with the studio’s roster of writers, producers and directors while also identifying emerging talent. She reports to Carolyn Cassidy, exec vp development at 20th.

“Jenna has a long and prolific history with 20th, where she has developed exceptional relationships across the creative community and a unique ability to consistently elevate material,” said Cassidy. “Most recently, she nurtured our slate of drama pilots into series orders including Will Trent, Milo Ventimiglia’s The Company You Keep and True Lies. She has a deep passion for television, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a series that she hasn’t devoured. Karey [Burke] and I feel confident in and excited for her ability to nurture the next generation of breakout dramas for our Disney platforms.”

Hall, who will report to Riley, will develop new projects from pitch to pilot and direct the development of new drama series. He comes to 20th from Lionsgate TV, where he oversaw the Power franchise, Run the World, Welcome to Flatch, Dear White People and the 1619 Project, among others. He also helped to launch BET+ and developed multiple series for Disney Channel and Disney XD.

“Jade-Addon is an incredible addition to the drama team. He has great creative instinct and has a true passion for storytelling,” Cassidy added. “We look forward to his fresh perspective and are happy to have him back in the Disney fold where he started his career.”