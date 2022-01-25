Jennie Nguyen Out at ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jennie Nguyen has been fired from the Bravo reality show, the network announced on Tuesday. The news comes after racist social media posts from Nguyen’s Facebook account surfaced in recent weeks.

Bravo, currently shooting its third season in Utah with Nguyen and her fellow Housewives Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow, said that it has now “ceased filming” with Nguyen.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention,” the network’s statement continues. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

In the 2020 Facebook posts, written during the anti-racism movement following the murder of George Floyd, Nguyen said that Black Lives Matter protesters were “thugs,” shared racist memes and repeated pro-police talking points. Her cast mates have been publicly critical of these comments, as well as the show’s fans.

Last week, she shared an apology on social media, saying, “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret these posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

The second season of Salt Lake City is currently airing, with Nguyen entering the show’s main storyline over her decision to not have another child after multiple miscarriages. The post-show reunion was filmed earlier this month.