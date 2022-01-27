Jennie Nguyen Addresses Social Media Posts Day After ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Firing

- Share this article on Facebook
Jennie Nguyen reiterated that she was apologetic about resurfaced racist social media messages posted to her since-deleted Facebook account but says she hasn’t changed her “political stance” after being fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
During an Instagram Live hosted Wednesday, Nguyen reiterated statements from a previous Instagram apology, saying that she was aware she “hurt a lot of people” with her words in a number of posts criticizing the national Black Lives Matter protests that followed the murder of George Floyd.
Originally shared during 2020, those posts — which called racial justice activists and anti-racism protesters “thugs,” featured anti-Black memes and pro-police talking points, and promoted “White Lives Matter” and racist misinformation — resurfaced last week.
“I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional. And it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year,” she said. “I just want to let you know that I am taking full responsibility and accountability for the things that were posted on my account, whether it was me or somebody else. It’s on my account, and I’m big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive and inappropriate, to the point where it is disgusting.”
Despite the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star saying she understands how her posts were harmful and that “I hurt people, I hurt my fans, I hurt the people that are out there supporting me,” she made it clear that her political identity and position on the issue has not changed.
“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention,” the network’s statement continues. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”
Nguyen’s former castmates have all addressed the situation, with many sharing their criticisms of Nguyen’s deleted social media posts. Bravo host Andy Cohen, in a statement addressing the backlash to the show’s handling of the controversy, called the posts, “very upsetting, rightfully, and disgusting,” during his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Jan. 24.
Nguyen’s firing is the latest racism controversy to affect the Salt Lake City Real Housewives cast. While Jen Shah’s accusations of racist microaggressions have swirled around white co-stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks, Black castmember Mary Cosby was also called out for her anti-Asian racism as well as likening the Hawaiian and Tongan Shah, who was arrested on wire fraud charges, to “Mexican thugs.”
