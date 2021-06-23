Jennifer Aniston Talks Actor Who Behaved “Too Good” for ‘Friends,’ ‘Fast Times’ Reunion With Brad Pitt

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow at SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 07, 2019.

In a wide-ranging interview for SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Jennifer Aniston addressed her Fast Times table read reunion with Brad Pitt, working with a difficult actor on Friends, and reconfirmed that she and former co-star David Schwimmer were never an official item.

Appearing alongside fellow Friends actresses Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Aniston at one point recounted a negative experience with an actor who appeared on the show and behaved “as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom.”

“I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'” Aniston recalled. “It was just like, ‘What are you doing here?'”

The Morning Show star went on to say that kind of attitude didn’t fit with the tone of the cast, crew and set, and was “not what we’re all about.”

“This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just shit on it,'” she continued.

While detailing the experience, Aniston revealed that this person has since acknowledged their unprofessional conduct.

“The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behavior.'”

The 52-year-old actress and producer also took time to address her relationships with two men and fellow actors — ex-husband Brad Pitt and Friends co-star David Schwimmer.

Last September, Aniston appeared as part of a star-studded virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which also featured Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman and Pitt.

The event helped raise funds for the REFORM Alliance and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a nonprofit charity co-founded by Fast Times star Sean Penn.

Aniston and Pitt read for romantic interests Linda and Brad, who were originally played by Phoebe Cates and Judge Reinhold in the 1982 teen classic. The actress described the experience as “absolutely fun” before confirming she and Brad “are buddies.”

“We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be or assumed there to be,” Aniston continued.

Show host Stern also took time to rehash the discussion around Aniston and David Schwimmer’s crushes during Friends‘ run.

During the HBO Max Friends reunion, Schwimmer shared that during the show’s debut season, he “had a major crush on Jen” that the actress confirmed was mutual.

Aniston confirmed that while nothing happened between them, the feelings were mutual.

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer said during the reunion special. “We respected that.”