Jennifer Carpenter to Return for ‘Dexter’ Revival

Deb Morgan is coming back.

Jennifer Carpenter will return for Showtime’s Dexter revival, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress played Dexter Morgan’s sister for all eight seasons of the original Showtime series. The character was famously killed off in the 2013 series finale. (Showtime declined comment.)

Carpenter, who was adamant about wanting Deb to be killed off, left the door open to returning to Dexter in a series finale postmortem with THR. “[It would take] an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”

Showtime’s 10-episode revival is set 10 years after Dexter (original star Michael C. Hall) went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. The character is now living under an assumed name in Upstate New York — far from his original home in Miami. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips — who oversaw the first four seasons of the series before departing the show — returns to serve in the same capacity. Phillips and Hall exec produce alongside John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, the latter of whom will direct six of the 10 episodes.

The Dexter revival is technically considered a closed-ended revival, though it does continue the original series. Dexter, which Phillips left halfway through its run, ended in 2013 with Hall’s Dexter going on self-imposed exile as a lumberjack in Oregon and living a solitary life in one of television’s most polarizing series finales in recent years.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast, Phillips said, “We basically do get to start from scratch. … Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

Carpenter isn’t the only Dexter favorite to return from the dead as John Lithgow — who won an Emmy for his role as the Trinity Killer in Phillips’ last season with Dexter — is also returning. Both Carpenter and Lithgow are expected to appear in flashback scenes as the Dexter update has no plans of re-writing the show’s original canon the way other recent revivals (Roseanne, Will & Grace) have done. It’s unclear if any other Dexter favorites whose characters were killed off will also return. (Looking at you, Julie Benz.)

The revival’s series regular cast includes Clancy Brown as the primary villain, Julia Jones as the town’s chief of police, Alano Miller as a sergeant/high school wrestling coach, Johnny Sequoyah as the chief’s daughter and Jack Alcott as Randall, someone with whom Dexter has a meaningful encounter.

Since wrapping Dexter — her first TV series regular role — Carpenter’s credits have included Limitless and The Enemy Within.

The Dexter revival is expected to debut in the fall on Showtime.