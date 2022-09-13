Jennifer Coolidge Wins Emmy, Dances While Getting Played Off

Jennifer Coolidge won her first Emmy for her scene-stealing performance in HBO’s The White Lotus, and delighted audiences yet again with her reaction to getting played off stage at the Microsoft Theater.

Coolidge bested four also-nominated White Lotus co-stars (Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney) to take home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series at the 2022 Emmys for her role as tortured socialite Tanya McQuoid.

“I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking,” Coolidge said. “This is so thrilling because … I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

Coolidge began fumbling out a written acceptance speech while declaring, “Hold on, wait, wait, I love you,” and thanking various producers and executives and agents.

As the play-off music overrode her speech, she declared, “Hold on. No! This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing!” What happened next looked like this:

Fans protested that Coolidge was given barely a minute to give her speech and suggested producers were overly aggressive in playing her off, especially since some other winners were allotted longer times:

I demand the person who decided to cut off Jennifer Coolidge's speech to never be anywhere producing an awards show for the rest of his/her life #Emmys pic.twitter.com/QWimZn3mz8 — Nicol 🌸 (@nikowl) September 13, 2022

They have lost their goddamn minds playing Jennifer Coolidge off and robbing us all of the remaining comedic gold she would have delivered in the rest of her acceptance speech!! 🤬 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gdbcsXnGQR — Jane Blatz (@Jane_Blatz) September 13, 2022

Forcing Jennifer Coolidge to end her speech early just proves that they don’t understand the assignment or what people want. Anything that woman does is a capital-M Moment. (Obviously she made the music into a Moment, anyway — but who knows what else she would’ve said!) #Emmys — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 13, 2022

Not letting @JENCOOLIDGE finish her acceptance speech for her Emmy win is the very definition of bad judgment. And clearly, there is time to spare in this show.#Emmys2022 #TheEmmys #EmmyAwards #thewhitelotus — Paul Eisenberg (@PaulEisenberg) September 13, 2022

jennifer coolidge should be given unlimited acceptance speech time — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 13, 2022

Coolidge returns to The White Lotus for its next installment coming in October. If she wins next year, perhaps she’ll even be allowed to finish her speech.