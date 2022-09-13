×
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Emmy, Dances While Getting Played Off

The 'White Lotus' star reacted to being urged to wrap things up in the best way possible, but fans say producers should have given her more time.

Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge won her first Emmy for her scene-stealing performance in HBO’s The White Lotus, and delighted audiences yet again with her reaction to getting played off stage at the Microsoft Theater.

Coolidge bested four also-nominated White Lotus co-stars (Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney) to take home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series at the 2022 Emmys for her role as tortured socialite Tanya McQuoid.

“I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking,” Coolidge said. “This is so thrilling because … I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

Coolidge began fumbling out a written acceptance speech while declaring, “Hold on, wait, wait, I love you,” and thanking various producers and executives and agents.

As the play-off music overrode her speech, she declared, “Hold on. No! This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing!” What happened next looked like this:

Fans protested that Coolidge was given barely a minute to give her speech and suggested producers were overly aggressive in playing her off, especially since some other winners were allotted longer times:

Coolidge returns to The White Lotus for its next installment coming in October. If she wins next year, perhaps she’ll even be allowed to finish her speech.

