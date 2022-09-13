Jennifer Coolidge Wins Emmy, Dances While Getting Played Off

- Share this article on Facebook
Jennifer Coolidge won her first Emmy for her scene-stealing performance in HBO’s The White Lotus, and delighted audiences yet again with her reaction to getting played off stage at the Microsoft Theater.
Coolidge bested four also-nominated White Lotus co-stars (Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney) to take home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series at the 2022 Emmys for her role as tortured socialite Tanya McQuoid.
“I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking,” Coolidge said. “This is so thrilling because … I didn’t think it was going to happen.”
Coolidge began fumbling out a written acceptance speech while declaring, “Hold on, wait, wait, I love you,” and thanking various producers and executives and agents.
As the play-off music overrode her speech, she declared, “Hold on. No! This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing!” What happened next looked like this:
Fans protested that Coolidge was given barely a minute to give her speech and suggested producers were overly aggressive in playing her off, especially since some other winners were allotted longer times:
Coolidge returns to The White Lotus for its next installment coming in October. If she wins next year, perhaps she’ll even be allowed to finish her speech.
