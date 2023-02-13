Jennifer Coolidge and ‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Reteam for e.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl Ad

For the first time ever, e.l.f. Cosmetics, the affordable makeup brand found in retailers like CVS, Target, and Ulta Beauty, is releasing a TV commercial during the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday. They’ve tapped The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge to star in the 30-second campaign, and Mike White, creator of the hit HBO comedy-drama series, to write it.

“Jennifer is a fan of e.l.f. She loves Power Grip Primer, and she is especially drawn to our cruelty-free stance,” Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty’s chief marketing officer, told The Hollywood Reporter in an emailed statement. “Her authenticity, humor, beauty and e.l.f.ing energy, coupled with Mike White’s brilliant writing, brought the campaign to life in a way that no one else could do. It was a dream come true for us on many levels.”

e.l.f. (which stands for eyes lips face) was first founded in 2004, and made waves for being a disruptor in the beauty industry: their products, which have long been considered inexpensive yet high-quality “dupes” for more name-brand products, were all sold online for $1.

In the nearly two decades since, the prices haven’t climbed much. In fact, Coolidge’s co-stars in the brand’s eyes.lips.face.sticky campaign – the Power Grip Primer (which has gone viral on TikTok with 68 million views and counting), Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O FACE Satin Lipstick – retail for $10, $14 and $9, respectively.

O Face Satin Lipstick, Power Grip Primer, and Halo Glow Liquid Filter Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc.

Along with White, the commercial was co-written by SHADOW, e.l.f. Beauty’s creative marketing and communications agency, and directed by Maggie Carey and Neal Brennan.

The commercial is poised to air during the game’s second quarter and will show comedienne Coolidge discovering the sticky, makeup-gripping ability of the primer, and how dewy her complexion looks upon trying it. The spot will stream nationally on the Fox Sports app, Fox NOW and locally owned and operated FOX networks in select metro areas across the country.

“We continue to explore ways for e.l.f. to transcend the category and exist as a super brand in culture. It starts with a unique POV on how to represent product – we imagine worlds where the product benefits are so powerful they seem to exist as their own laws of nature,” Brian Vaughan, executive creative director and partner at SHADOW, told THR. “It’s an incredibly deliberate casting of a talent, who by their own nature, authentically draws viewers in. The combination makes for a sort of e.l.f. cinematic universe that is equal parts brand and entertainment.”

Other star-studded Super Bowl ads this year include Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten and Miles Teller for Bud Light.