Jennifer Garner Joins ‘Party Down’ Revival at Starz

Tyrel Jackson Williams and Zoë Chao will also be regulars in the comedy, while James Marsden will recur.

The revival of Party Down at Starz is adding to its cast.

Jennifer Garner, Tryel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao and James Marsden have signed on to the cult comedy’s six-episode return. Garner, Williams and Chao will all be regulars, while Marsden is set to recur.

Starz ordered the revival in November, with most of Party Down’s original cast — Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally — set to return. Lizzy Caplan won’t be part of the new season, however, as she’s committed to both FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble and Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction update.

Garner (Alias, Netflix’s Yes Day) will play Evie, a successful movie producer who’s reconsidering her life choices after a breakup. A fledgling relationship with Henry (Scott) becomes a way for her to explore new directions in her life.

Williams (Brockmire) is playing Sackson, a handsome and driven would-be influencer who’s knowledgable and savvy about his specific internet niche but much less so in other aspects of his life. Chao (Apple’s The Afterparty) plays Lucy, a passionate “food artist” with dreams of being a celebrity chef — but who is for now stuck making hors d’oeuvres at Party Down.

Marsden (Paramount+’s The Stand, FX’s Mrs. America) will recur as Jack Botty, the handsome, charming star of a popular superhero franchise.

Starz parent Lionsgate Television is producing the Party Down revival. Series creators John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd are executive producing, with Enbom as showrunner. Scott is also an EP.

