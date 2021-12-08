Jennifer Lawrence on Explaining ‘GOAT’ to Meryl Streep and Losing a Tooth While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’

Meryl Streep hilariously mistook the cast of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up calling her the GOAT as a swipe at her age.

While appearing on The Late Show Monday night, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had to explain to her fellow award-winning costar that being called GOAT was a compliment, and not, in fact, a comment about how old she is.

“We offhandedly call Meryl the GOAT [the greatest of all time],” the actress recalled. “And we were doing a photoshoot and I said something like GOAT and Meryl kind of said, ‘That’s right. Just tell the old goat where to go.’ I was like, ‘Meryl, you know that GOAT means greatest of all time, right?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, no!’

“I was like we haven’t just been calling you goat this whole time,” Lawrence added.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jonah Hill offered a slightly different context for the interaction, saying that Lawrence’s explanation took place around an interview. The actor revealed that he had been calling Meryl a GOAT for a whole week of press before she acknowledged it publicly.

“Then today, we’re doing a press conference and she’s like, ‘You know, Jonah is so comfortable with me, he’s been calling me a goat all week.’ And I’m like, what the fuck?'” Hill recalled, to audience laughs. “Jennifer Lawrence explained to her. [Meryl] was telling Jennifer about this — and she’s so cool, she wasn’t even offended by it! She was just like, ‘I guess he like loves me and is calling me a goat.'”

“[Streep] was like, ‘Hey, thanks for calling me the GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat this whole time,” Hill added.

During her late-night visit with Colbert, Lawrence also expounded on a story she shared previously about losing a tooth while filming Don’t Look Up.

“It was really stupid. It was a veneer. But if anybody knows what’s underneath the veneer it’s much worse. It’s like those pointy fangs. So I lost that and I couldn’t go to the dentist because of COVID so they just CGed my tooth,” she explained.

Lawrence said she hadn’t even asked whether they could bring a vaccinated dentist on set. She just said she could do it without her veneer, resulting in what Colbert described as the film having to go “frame by frame and put a tooth in [her] mouth.”

“Thank God for Netflix money,” Lawrence responded, laughing.