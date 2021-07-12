Jennifer Lopez, Skydance to Adapt Rodgers & Hammerstein Catalog for TV, Film

Jennifer Lopez is teaming with Skydance and Concord to develop original content — TV series and films — based on the massive Concord catalog of musicals that includes the works of Rodgers & Hammerstein, among others.

As part of the deal, Lopez have an option to star in at least one of the projects. The deal with Skydance and Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions, expands the previous pact with Concord that covers development of a TV series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma. A modern-day adaptation from John Lee Hancock and Bekah Brunstetter is already in the works.

“Jennifer Lopez is an international icon in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Concord to partner with such a creative powerhouse,” said Skydance TV president Bill Bost. “Skydance aims to create stories that appeal to audiences around the globe, and Jennifer is the perfect partner to reimagine these beloved, classic musicals for a twenty-first century audience.”

Lopez was previously attached to star in NBC’s live holiday production of Bye Bye Birdie in 2017. The project never moved forward as NBC hit pause at the time on its live musical productions. (The network recently announced a return to the genre with Annie set for this year.)

“Musicals were a part of the tapestry of my childhood,” Lopez said. “We’re so excited to begin our association with Skydance and Concord in reinterpreting some of the most classic musicals and bringing them to life in new ways for a new generation.”

Lopez, partners Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will executive produce all projects stemming from the deal for Nuyorican Productions. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bost will oversee for the company, with Sophia Dilley of Concord’s film and TV division overseeing alongside Concord CEO Scott Pascucci.

Concord is an independent company that develops, manages and acquires sound recordings, music publishing and theatrical performance rights. Its film and TV banner adapts projects for the screen for the parent company. Concord’s theatricals arm has licenses to hundreds of Broadway musicals including Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line, Hello Dolly, Bye Bye Birdie, Dreamgirls, Hair and Gypsy, and is a co-producer on current shows including Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill. The company has a catalog that includes works from Marvin Hamlisch, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter and shows and songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as and Andrew Lloyd Webber (Jesus Christ Superstar, School of Rock, Evita and Cats).

The pact does not include Miranda’s beloved Hamilton, as Disney controls those film and TV rights.

“It is an honor to join forces with Jennifer Lopez and Nuyorican, while broadening our partnership with Skydance,” said Dilley, who serves as senior vp film and TV development and production at Concord. “We are excited to collaborate with this impressive team as we continue to champion creative opportunities for the authors and works we represent, together with the copyrights we own.”