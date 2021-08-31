Jennifer Yu to Star in Hong Kong Crime Series ‘Forensic Psychologist’

Hong Kong actress Jennifer Yu (Sisterhood, Flying Tiger 2) has signed on to lead the large ensemble cast of the forthcoming psychological crime series Forensic Psychologist, which is set to begin production in September.

Produced by AMM Global and Phoenix Waters Productions, the half-hour drama tells the story of Dr. Mandy Cheung (Yu), a forensic psychologist who must assess the mental state of criminals to determine whether they are mentally fit to stand trial. The story is said to explore the topic of mental health and criminal behavior.

The 12-episode series is helmed by various directors including showrunner Bizhan Tong (Lockdown) who is simultaneously developing an English-language version with Debbie Mason, co-founder of Kudos (Life on Mars, Spooks).

The show’s large ensemble also includes actress Crisel Consunji (Still Human), Wiyona Yeung (We Are Legends), Locker Lam (Zero to Hero), Jason Wu, Bryant Mak (My Prince Edward), Gigi and Sabrina Cheung, Jai Day (Chasing the Dragon), Fat Cheong (Who Sells Bricks in Hong Kong), Ng Wing Sze (The Abortionist), Zoe Yu (A Perfect Day for Arsenide), Ronny Lay (Sorina Fok), Shaopin Tsui (Till Death Do Us Part), Yuki Law, and Kenneth Cheung (PTU).

“Forensic Psychologist is a major foray into the international market and an important drama for Hong Kong as we execute Tong’s vision of bringing Hong Kong entertainment to the world,” says executive director Philip Ma. “It showcases brilliant performances from Hong Kong talent of all generations which combined with an ingeniously crafted story.”

“Mental health is an issue which affects all populations from Hong Kong and beyond,” says Tong. “Exploring this topic within the framework of criminal behavior with some of the finest talent this great city has to offer fills me with confidence that we can deliver an enriching experience for our viewers as we take another step towards igniting the resurgence of the Hong Kong entertainment industry with an outward focus through the support of a passionate, determined, and creative team.”

Forensic Psychologist is one of several Films, Series, and Variety shows Phoenix Waters Productions and AMM Global have partnered on to produce in Hong Kong. Upcoming productions include a Cantonese remake of Richard Linklater’s Tape with original writer Stephen Belber involved, Hong Kong’s biggest zombie film in history Chungking Mansions featuring an international cast, Asia’s first NFT drama series Crypto Keepers, and Hong Kong’s first superhero drama series Evos. The partners international thriller Lockdown recently shot in multiple countries including the U.K. and Hong Kong and is set for release later this year.