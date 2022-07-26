Jenny Groom Exits NBCUniversal’s Top Reality Post

NBCUniversal is making a change at the top of its reality division.

Jenny Groom, who was tapped in 2020 to oversee reality and game shows for Susan Rovner’s entertainment portfolio, is out at the company. Sources say Rovner wanted to make a change at the division based on the overall performance of Groom’s unscripted shows at NBC, Peacock and the rest of the cable portfolio. Sources say the company is near a deal with a candidate to replace the well-liked executive.

Rovner selected Groom and Rod Aissa to jointly run unscripted. Groom handled reality and talent competition shows and game shows, while Aissa handled docuseries. The structure is expected to remain the same with a new exec taking over Groom’s role, which together with Aissa, consists of more than 200 unscripted shows.

Groom started as a page with NBC in 2003 and became part of Paul Telegdy and Meredith Ahr’s alternative team at the network. She recently had oversight of The Voice, America’s Got Talent, Ellen’s Game of Games and American Ninja Warrior, among other hits. Her promotion in late 2020 allowed for a seamless transition as the division had been rocked by Telegdy and Ahr’s forced exits.

NBC entertainment president Telegdy and his top unscripted exec, Ahr, were both pushed out after an investigation at company found that they fostered a toxic culture, allegations of which were first detailed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Following Telegdy’s ouster, NBCUniversal restructured the entertainment division under Frances Berwick and Rovner. Berwick oversees the business side while Rovner has creative. Together, they manage a portfolio that includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Universal Kids, among others.

Here’s Groom’s note to staff:

Hi Everyone,

I wanted to share that after nearly twenty years, I’ll be leaving NBC.

From starting as a page and moving up through scripted and unscripted programming, my experiences at NBCU have been invaluable. But there is no question that what I cherish the most are the people, the relationships, and most importantly my incredible team.

I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together over the years, and I will be forever grateful to have worked side-by-side with all of you.

Change can be scary, but I believe change is also a good thing. I’m ready and excited for my next chapter, and no matter what the future brings, I will always be rooting for the success of my NBCUniversal family.

All my best,

Jenny