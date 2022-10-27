Jenny Ramirez Joins Corie Henson’s Alternative Team at NBCUniversal (Exclusive)

Jenny Ramirez is on the move.

In the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery’s gutting of TBS, TNT and TruTV, senior vp unscripted Jenny Ramirez has left the company and joined NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in the same role.

In her new duties, Ramirez will supervise unscripted development and current productions for reality/talent competition series and game show formats across Peacock, NBC, USA Network and E! She will report to exec vp unscripted Corie Henson.

“Jenny has an encyclopedic knowledge of every format. She is a thoughtful strategist, leader and a supportive and generous colleague,” said Henson. “She will be an invaluable addition to the brilliant team already in place.”

Ramirez spent six years at the so-called T-Nets and earned her senior vp stripes in January, before the Warner Media/Discovery merger was completed. After Discovery’s leadership was given oversight of the linear cable networks, a programming shift began that saw unscripted and scripted series dropped in favor of lucrative tax write-offs in a bid by the merged company to find an estimated $3 billion in cost savings. Layoffs have been part of the process, with T-Nets GM Brett Weitz stepping down, among other key programming execs across the linear networks.

During her tenure there, Ramirez oversaw such series as Snoop Dogg Presents: The Jokers’ Wild, The Misery Index, TBS’ Wipeout reboot, true crime anthology Rich & Shameless, Rhodes to the Top, Rat in the Kitchen and the upcoming Stupid Pet Tricks, which is based on David Letterman’s classic late-night segment of the same name.

Ramirez’s hiring marks a return of sorts to NBC. Before joining the T-Nets, she worked at Irwin Entertainment as senior vp development and led the company’s roster of NBC specials including New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly, Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows and the Red Nose Day charity special. She’s also had roles at Fremantle and CORE Media Group.